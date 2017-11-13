Valley songwriter sails through another week of The X Factor

Ribble Valley singer/songwriter Grace Davies is through to the next round of The X Factor’s live shows after singing a song once covered by the late singer George Michael.

During the weekend’s episodes, which were dedicated to pop legend George, Grace who hails from Langho, belted out Bonnie Raitt’s I Can’t Make You Love Me.

Following the 20-year-old’s performance, Louis told her: “You are a true artist and you don’t compromise. You are amazing.”

An impressed Nicole said: “You look beautiful tonight. You connected with it, it was just beautiful.”

Simon added: “Why I admire you tonight is that you made an attempt to do something with the song.

“It was dramatic, your voice sounded good. You are very talented, it was way better than last week.”