Valley songwriter Grace sails through to X Factor third week

The gifted X Factor contestant is one of the favourites to win

After wowing the judges and audiences of The X Factor with her original songs, Langho singer Grace Davies safely made it through to the next round of live shows after performing a cover song for the very first time.

The 20-year-old took centre stage and belted out “Ciao Adios” by Anne-Marie on Sunday evening’s live shows of the hit ITV talent show.

She went “out of her comfort zone” as she performed in the “Viva Latino”-themed week.

Showcasing her dance moves, the talented songstress - who admitted she wanted “to have fun on the stage” - got the crowd on their feet with the uptempo number.

Grace received positive feedback from the majority of judges, but music mogul Simon Cowell commented she was “not at her best”.

He added: “I wanted to say how much I loved your performance last week. This is not you as an artist. It is great that you showed your personality. “If it was me I would have put your own kind of twist on the song. I still think you’re going to be here next week, but it was nice to see that side of you.”

However, her mentor Sharon Osbourne gave her a standing ovation and “loved” the performance. “You sailed through it, you’re always at ease. It makes us at ease... I thoroughly enjoyed your personality and it was fun,” she said.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger commented: “Wow Grace, what a great way to open the show today. I love that song. For me, I would have loved to have see you enjoy it more... you sounded amazing.”

While Louis Walsh was also full of praise for the promising singer. He said: “You sounded amazing. You showed the sign of a true artist.

“We knew you were great songwriter and now we can see you’re a great performer.”

Before her performance, Grace was celebrating after finding our her performance of her own song “Too Young” last week made it to number two in the iTunes chart.

She said on the show: “To think that so many people enjoy my music is the best thing in the world. That is just a song I wrote in my room.”

The weekend’s show saw Tracy-Leanne Jefford - the fourth contestant to be voted off this year’s X Factor live shows, following Leon Mallet’s departure on Saturday night.