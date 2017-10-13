Valley's KFC is open for business

Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken's first Ribble Valley outlet has officially opened today.

Famous for its "finger lickin chicken", a spokesman for Blackburn-based Euro Garages which submitted the planning application for the new KFC and three other outlets, confirmed that the new KFC is now open on the business park off the A59.

Subway, high street bakers Greggs and worldwide coffee chain Starbucks, have also opened outlets at the site on the Ribble Valley Business Park, Hey Road, Barrow.