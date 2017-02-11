Valley Girlguides celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rooster

Youngsters get into the spirit to mark the special occasion

Girlguiding in Gisburn has kicked off 2017 in style with Rainbow, Brownie and Guide units all very busy taking part in a variety of activities.

Rainbows have enjoyed a month of Chinese New Year celebrations, culminating in a panda party to mark the panda no longer being endangered.

Meanwhile, Brownies and Guides have been working on the “Think Resilient Challenge” – examining how to look after their own psychological wellbeing and that of those around them.

In addition, the Guides have been cooking up a storm working on their Cooks Badge, learning valuable life skills and brushing up their culinary skills.

All this is possible through the involvement of volunteer leaders and parent helpers.

Harriet Smith, of 1st Gisburn Brownies, said: “Volunteering with Girlguiding is a fun way to support your community. As someone that works from home, I really value the time with our young people. I learn new things all the time and always enjoy my time in meetings - normally we are doing something new and exciting, and there is always something to have a laugh together about.”

Rainbows, Brownie, Guide and Senior Section Units throughout the Ribble Valley are seeking new volunteers to support their work. There are many opportunities, especially with Rainbows in Gisburn, Brownies in Clitheroe, and all sections in Whalley.

A Young Leader aged 14-18 is sought particularly by Grindleton Brownies. The charity welcomes volunteers of all backgrounds, ages, cultures, faiths and abilities.

l Girlguiding has a full structured programme of activities for girls and young women aged five years and upwards, enabling them to develop their potential and to make a difference to the world. The organisation aims to support both younger members and adult volunteers to go the extra mile. For more information about volunteering with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk