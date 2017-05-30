Valley couple rub shoulders with royalty

A Ribble Valley woman swapped Clitheroe for the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace after being invited to the Royal Garden Party.

Alison Meadows, who is the managing director of AM Training and Development Ltd, a local training company, attended the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents centenary Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, accompanied by her husband Kevin Ingleby.

Alison was officially invited as her firm has been involved with RoSPA for the past five years.

She explained: “We are a training company offering First Aid and moving and handling qualifications. This year is our tenth anniversary.

“We have a variety of customers throughout the North West including The University of Cumbria, T. Clarke, The Sue Ryder Organisation and Wigan and Leigh College and are now working in close collaboration with Millercare.”

The royal event was hosted by Prince Andrew, who was joined by his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie. It is believed, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake were consumed by the thousands of guests that attended the party in glorious sunshine. RoSPA was instrumental in the introduction of compulsory seat belts, the campaign against drink driving, the cycling proficiency test, and the ban on using mobile phones behind the wheel.