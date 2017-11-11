Two men released from vehicles after horror crash in Sawley

A crash on the A59 near Clitheroe has caused major delays with the Sawley area "gridlocked" after firefighters arrived on scene to release two men from their vehicles.



The road traffic collision, which caused severe damage to one of the vehicles involved, occurred earlier this afternoon at around 4pm, with the A59 north of Clitheroe closed as two fire engines from Clitheroe and Barnoldswick attended the scene

The two casualties had to be released from their vehicles and were taken to hospital by paramedics, with authorities opening the road after he had been attended to.