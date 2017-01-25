Twin Peaks role confirmed for Michael

UFC middleweight Champion Michael Bisping continues to build his acting portfolio and will reportedly appear in a remake of the popular early 1990s TV series Twin Peaks.

US TV network Showtime recently released details of the cast for the much anticipated project, which will star original cast members Kyle McLachlan and David Duchovny as well as new additions Jim Belushi, Monica Belucci and now, of course, Clitheroe’s finest fighter.

Bisping wrote on social networking site Instagram: “It was only a small part, but it was cool to be a part of it as I’m a big fan of the original.”

The original hit series was a drama that aired for two seasons on ABC from 1990-1991 and followed an FBI investigation into the murder of a homecoming queen in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington.

Although the series was short-lived, it became a cult favourite and has appeared on several media outlets’ lists for top television shows of all-time.

Bisping also recently announced that he landed a role in the action film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which is due for release in the US this month.