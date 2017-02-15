Trio wanted after caravan park break-in

Police are appealing for information after a group of men attempted to break into a cash machine at a Ribble Valley caravan park.

Around 3.40am yesterday (Tuesday), three men approached the shop at Todber Caravan Park in Burnley Road, Gisburn.

Using crowbars the trio forced open a door and attempted to open a cash machine using tools.

They were disturbed by the building alarm and made off from the scene.

The three men are described as white, wearing dark coloured clothing. One of the males was of larger build than the other men and they all had Merseyside accents.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident.

Det Sgt Mel Kelly, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have launched an investigation following a burglary in Gisburn.

“Three men have broken into a building and used power tools in an attempt to break into a cash machine. Fortunately the group were disturbed by the alarm system, but it is crucial we find these individuals as soon as possible.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact police. It is likely they travelled to the site in a vehicle which was used to transport the tools involved.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously or a vehicle in the area around the time of the offence, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EG1700906.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.