Tributes to wonderful Holly

The family of a young mum killed in a tragic car crash have paid tribute to a "wonderful daughter".



Holly Carter (21) died following a fatal collision in Hapton on Thursday morning.

Her devastated mum Gail Kirby said: "My wonderful daughter Holly. The most loving mother to three-year-old Ethan. A fantastic sister to seven-year-old Bethany and brother Daniel, 20. A loving partner to Brian.

"A friend to everyone who knew her. She had such a pleasant loving personality. She was so looking forward to her foreign holidays in November.

"She loved the outdoors, especially walking in the Lake District when she was young. She was an outdoor girl who loved animals and music. She will be sadly missed by her grandparents, step dad, aunties and uncles and her work colleagues."