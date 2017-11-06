Tributes to popular Clitheroe sportsman

A popular and well-respected Clitheroe character and sportsman has died aged 66.

William Philip Dinsdale, known as “Phil”, died at Royal Blackburn Hospital surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Born at his grandparents’ house in Bolton-by-Bowland, his very early years were spent in Waddington and then he moved to and grew up at Up Brooks Farm, Clitheroe. He was the eldest son of a well-known local family.

He attended Pendle Junior Primary School, then Clitheroe Royal Grammar School for boys. After leaving school he spent a year working with McAlpine’s on the construction of the Clitheroe A59 bypass, which led to an interest in surveying.

He attended Cauldon College, Stoke-on-Trent, and then in 1974 was appointed as a trainee quantity surveyor at Pendle Borough Council.

He continued to work there until he retired as principal quantity surveyor in 2010.

Since his retirement he pursued his interest in history and enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren. He met his wife, Jean, in 1973 and they married in 1975. They had three children – Rose, Kate and Sam.

They lived in the same house on West View in Clitheroe for the last 40 years. He had a keen interest in a wide variety of sports, particularly rugby union and cricket, both of which he enjoyed playing with local teams. He was a member of Clitheroe RUFC for several years from its inaugural season, and also played cricket for Chatburn.

His daughter, Rose, paid tribute. She said: “He was a very sociable and popular character, well known throughout the area, who will be greatly missed.”

His funeral will take place on Monday at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Clitheroe, followed by a service at Accrington Crematorium at 12-20pm, then afterwards at St Michael and St John’s Assembly Hall, Lowergate, Clitheroe, for lunch and refreshments. The family will be glad to see people who knew Phil to share their memories with them.