Tributes to Corporal killed at training base

A soldier killed during an incident at a military training base has been described as “exceptionally talented” by his commanding officer.

Corporal Darren Neilson, who is a former pupil of Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, died from the injuries he suffered at Castlemartin firing range in Pembrokeshire, Wales, last Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Ridgway, Commanding Officer of The Royal Tank Regiment, confirmed with deep sadness the deaths of both Corporal Darren Neilson and Corporal Matthew Hatfield.

“They were both exceptionally talented soldiers who loved what they did,” said Lt. Col. Ridgway. “The Regiment has lost two real characters and feels truly honoured to have served with them; they will both be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

One other soldier involved in this incident remains in a serious condition.

Castlemartin Range is used for tanks and armoured units to carry out direct-fire live gunnery exercises.