Travelling fellowship for Valley medic

A paramedic for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has been awarded a highly prestigious fellowship which will see him spend more than seven weeks in Canada, Australia and New Zealand to look at community resuscitation and first responder teams.

A paramedic for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has been awarded a highly prestigious fellowship which will see him spend more than seven weeks in Canada, Australia and New Zealand to look at community resuscitation and first responder teams.

Matt Dugdale (24), from Chatburn, applied for the Winston Churchill Travelling Fellowship last September and was shortlisted from more than 250 applicants who were invited to attend an interview in London in January.

Matt, who co-ordinated a project to install dozens of defibrillators across the Ribble Valley, was awarded the fellowship in February, becoming only the second paramedic in the UK to be receive it.

The former first responder said: “I can’t wait to begin my travels and explore best practice within the countries I have chosen.

“The countries I’m going to spend time in do not have a national health service but something very similar. I hope to gain valuable experience and learn about how to approach different situations and I would like to bring back that knowledge and implement it into my practice and help improve the health care in the North West.”

The focus of Matt’s work will be on the utilisation of CFRs in the pre-hospital setting. Following the trip, Matt will work on a 15,000 word report which will help to bring new ideas to both NWAS and other ambulance services throughout the UK.

Julia Weston, chief executive of the memorial trust, said: “Churchill Fellows are motivated and talented individuals. They travel the world and return with innovative ideas.”