Travel talk goes Scilly

The next Trinity Travel Talk by Steuart and Anita Kellington on The Isles of Scilly; our “tropical” islands is on Friday, February 10th at 7-30 pm at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

Steuart said “Our recent visit to the Isles of Scilly was in a beautiful and warm June. The King Proteus flowers in the Abbey Gardens on Tresco must have thought they were in South Africa! As well as Tresco, we visited St Mary’s, Bryher, St Martin’s and St Agnes for walks, gardens and historical sites. The photograph shows a beach on Bryher.

“We find the Isles of Scilly such a peaceful area to visit as there are very few vehicles and the pace of life is much slower than on the mainland. The excellent ferry service between the islands gives easy access to the small islands each with its own character and history.”

He continued: “Walking around the islands offers beautiful views along spectacular cliffs, pristine beaches and many archaeological sites to investigate relating to ancient occupation, the Civil War and both World wars.

Steuart’s wife and travel companion Anita said: “We stayed for several days with a couple who had discovered the wreck of HMS Colossus whilst diving near the island of Samson. They had succeeded in raising the huge wooden stern post of the ship, which had hit rocks and sank in 1798 whilst returning to England from Naples after the battle of Cape St Vincent.

“It was particularly interesting to hear about their difficulties in substantiating their claim of the discovery. There were lots of items from the wreck in their house and in the local museum.”

Admission to the talk is £5 payable at the door (no tickets), including interval refreshments, with net proceeds for Trinity Church Development Fund (Charity number 1129609).

The sixth and final Trinity Travel Talk in the current series will be on Istanbul; A Tale of Three Cities on Friday, March 3rd.