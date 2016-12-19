All three emergency services were called to a two car smash in Clitheroe.

Paramedics were called to the accident at the Pimlico Link Road junction with the A59 at 7-15 am yesterday (Sunday).

A silver Suzuki and a green Landrover Discovery car were involved in the crash with the road blocked until around 9 am.

Highways officials from Lancashire County Council were also called to the scene to investigate any possible oil spillage on the road.

Both vehicles were recovered after the accident and it is believed that the occupants sustained only minor injuries.