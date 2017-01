Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Clitheroe this morning that left a biker with leg injuries.

The accident, which involved a black Suzuki motorbike and a grey Fiat Punto car, happened at just after 11am on Greenacre Street.

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to Airedale General Hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police on 101 quoting log 399 of January 31st.