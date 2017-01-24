One lane closed on Southbound M6

Drivers are experiencing delays on the Southbound carriageway of the M6 following a crane fire.

One lane has re-opened and another is currently closed between junctions 30 (M61) and 29 for (M65), say police.

Lancashire Fire Rescue are on the scene and working to extinguish the blaze which is believed to have started in a crane on the back of a vehicle.

Police and fire services are warning drivers to approach the scene with caution as smoke is drifting across the motorway and may affect visibility.

Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police Nigel Barraclough said: "Drivers should take care when driving in the area as the foggy weather and smoke may cause visibility issues. Avoid the area if possible to do so."