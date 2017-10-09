Elderly driver smashes into Clitheroe town centre shop

A clean up operation is in progress after an elderly driver smashed into a town centre shop this afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at around 3.30pm today and that the car was being driven by an elderly man.

The crashed car

The driver of the Honda Jazz car was travelling along King Street when he crashed into Sowerbutts furniture store.

The car ended up horizontal in the road with its bonnet touching the wall of Clitheroe Post Office.

Ian Sowerbutts, who was busy boarding up the shop window after the smash, said he just heard a loud bang and came out to find the smashed window.