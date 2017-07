Drivers are experiencing delays following a crash on the northbound M6.

One lane was closed for around 40 minutes following the incident which happened just after 7.45am on July 18.

Emergency services attended the crash involving a blue Renault Clio and a grey BMW between junction 30 for the M61 and 31 for Samlesbury.

The matrix sign has been set to 40.

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident, say police.