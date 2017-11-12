Search

Air ambulance called after Sabden cyclist suffers suspected heart attack

An air ambulance was called to the scene.
Paramedics and an air ambulance had to be called after a Sabden cyclist fell off his bicycle as he suffered a suspected heart attack, forcing emergency services to perform CPR at the scene.

A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance also attended incident, which occurred on Whalley Road earlier this afternoon at 1:48pm, with the man - believed to be in his 40s - not yet taken to hospital as medical officials tend to him.

"We were called to reports that a man has fallen off his bike near Sabden," said a North West Ambulance Service spokesman. "[He] has been given CPR at the scene by paramedics."

The road heading towards Read has been closed as a result of the incident.