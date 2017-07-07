Air ambulance called after M65 crash

The air ambulance has been called to the M65 after a man suffered head injuries in a serious crash this morning, say police.

The one-vehicle accident happened at around 10.30am between junctions 6 and 7 of the eastbound carriageway.

A car is believed to have overturned during the incident but nobody is thought to have been trapped.

Drivers are now being asked to avoid a section of the M65 while police and ambulance services deal with the emergency incident.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M65 in Lancashire is closed eastbound between J6 (Blackburn) and J7 (Church), due to an overturned vehicle. North West Motorway Police Group are in attendance.

"The westbound carriageway was temporarily blocked whilst Air Ambulance attend the scene.

"Road users wishing to continue their journeys eastbound are advised follow the "Hollow Circle" diversion symbol and leave the M65 at J6. At the M65 J6/A678 roundabout, take the third exit onto the A678 eastbound Blackburn Road. At the A678/A6185 junction, turn right onto the A6185 southbound and re-join the M65 at J7."

Normal conditions are expected by around 12.30pm says Highways England.