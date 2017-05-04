Tragic lawyer's legacy will help young people to live their dreams

An award winning young ballroom dancer could be waltzing his way to success thanks to a generous cash donation from the parents of a young man who died from a condition he did not even know he had.

Lewis Frobisher, a student at Burnley's Thomas Whitham Sixth Form Centre, received the help from the charity, Dan's Trust.

Daniel Bagshaw, whose parents set up a trust fund in his memory after his untimely death at the age of 27.

It was set up by Peter and Shelagh Bagshaw in memory of their son Daniel who tragically died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, a sudden cardiac arrest in 2012.

It was the same condition suffered by Bolton footballer Fabrice Muamba whose heart stopped for over an hour while on the pitch.

A lawyer, who was also superfit, Dan collapsed and died on the final stretch of the International Triathlon Union Asian Cup in Lantau, Hong Kong, just five days after his 27th birthday. A former student at Clitheroe Grammar School he had lived in Hong Kong for 18 months.

In a tragic twist of fate, Shelagh, was diagnosed with the genetic condition Long QT Syndrome which means you have an irregular heartbeat, just weeks before he died.

But Dan and his two brothers hadn’t yet been tested.

Dan had previously completed a number of triathlons, marathons, half marathons, an amateur section of the Tour de France and had climbed Mount Everest. His parents set up the trust fund to help encourage other young people to follow their dreams and also support research into SAD which kills between 12 and 35 fit and healthy people every week in the UK.

The fund was set up originally to help young people from the Ribble Valley and Hyndburn area but has now been extended to include Burnley.

Lewis, who was awarded £1,000 from the fund, met the couple, who live in Clitheroe, after he was nominated for help from his school.

Lewis, who dances at Sanderson's Dance and Fitness Centre in Nelson, spends every weekend with his mum Alison travelling the country to take part in regional and national competitions with his dance partner Katie Bodell.

The young dance partnership have proved to be very successful, recently winning The English, UK, Midland Gold Cup and South of England championships in the amateur age group.

The money he has received from the trust will go towards funding transport, accommodation and costume costs for the year.

For more information about the fund go to www.danstrust.org.