Traffic gridlocked after car turns on its side

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill in Clitheroe after a car turned on its side on one of the busiest roads leading into the town.



A white BMW turned on its side in Whalley Road, close to The Villa restaurant, after colliding with parked cars at around 7-30am.

This picture of the car on its side was posted on social media.

The accident happened just as traffic was starting to flood in and out of the town.

A police spokesman said that there were two people in the vehicle but no-one was seriously injured.

The driver is now helping police with their inquiries.

Police closed the road and cars and school buses had to be diverted which caused traffic mayhem as the road did not re-open until around 9-15am.