Chinese New Year was celebrated in traditional style by reception class children from Whalley’s Oakhill School.

They were invited to the restaurant Yu and You by Annabel Yu’s parents.

The youngsters were served prawn crackers, spring rolls, prawn toast and duck pancakes with rice and noodles at the restaurant in Copster Green.

They also got the chance to try chopsticks and they were each handed goody bags with fortune cookies at the end of their visit.