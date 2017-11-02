Top textile artist to weave her magic in Clitheroe

A textile artist whose earliest memory is of a home loom and spinning wheel is to exhibit at Clitheroe’s Platform Gallery.

Sharon Shaul grew up in Ramsbottom and Darwen, and her earliest memories are visiting wool mills with her father, a pattern cutter, to select fabrics, as well as the spinning wheel and loom in the home of one of her father’s colleagues.

After a career as a science teacher, Sharon became a textile artist in 2005 and uses spinning, weaving and felt-making to produce distinctive landscapes, necklaces, brooches and scarves.

She has exhibited throughout the North West, including at the Harris Gallery in Preston.

Sharon is exhibiting this Saturday as part of Fresh, a series of showcases being hosted by the Station Road gallery on the first weekend of every month, when arts enthusiasts can meet some of the North West’s most accomplished artists and craftspeople, and buy pieces directly from them.

This month’s Fresh also features Barking Mad – the wood turning of Blackburn couple Ken and Carole Barnes, Lesley Woods Ceramics – the garden-themed ceramics, including elves, frogs, snails, green men and fairy doors, of Sawley woman Lesley Woods, and Bonkers Clutterbucks – the distinctive tins, boxes, dioramas and cloches of Kate and Peter Caruana of Haslingden.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “Fresh is a fantastic opportunity to meet some of the North West’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftspeople.

“November’s showcase features some particularly talented artists, who have an international following, and arts enthusiasts are invited to join us to meet the artists behind the work, find out about their techniques and inspiration, and buy unique pieces directly from them.”

The Platform Gallery and Clitheroe Visitor Information Centre is a one-stop shop for visitors and art and craft enthusiasts, with the latest information on events and accommodation, a shop selling maps, souvenirs and craft work by local and national artists, and a gallery exhibiting the best contemporary art.

The gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 4.30pm. Artists interested in taking part in Fresh are asked to contact the gallery on 01200 425566.