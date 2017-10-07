Top award is a dream come true for singer Samantha

A gifted young singer has won a prestigious competition to find the country's best soloists.

Samantha Oxborough was the winner of the Geraint Morris Memorial Award, an annual Welsh competition for talented young soloists.

Mezzo soprano Samantha, who is 23 and from Sabden, is a postgraduate student at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire where she is studying Vocal Performance. She graduated earlier this year from the Birmingham City University with a first class undergraduate degree in Music.

Winning the award means that Samantha, who performed with fellow student, guitarist Alex Roche, will now fulfill her dream to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall next year. She will be one of the soloists at the Festival of Massed Choirs.

Samantha, who attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, will share the stage with previous winners of the coveted award which she was nominated for by the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir, following her impressive performance at their St David’s Day Concert.

Speaking about how she was honoured to receive the award, Samantha said: "I never expected to walk away as a winner and I would like to thank Royal Birmingham Conservatoire for preparing me for this audition by supplying me with countless performance opportunities and also introducing me to my duo partner, Alex.

“Performing at the Royal Albert Hall is my dream and I cannot wait for it to become a reality!”

Samantha lives with her parents, John and Sheila and brother, Lloyd.

Describing her as "amazingly talented" Sharron Jenkinson, who is the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir’s events secretary, was responsible for nominating Samantha for the prize.

She said: "We couldn’t be more thrilled for Samantha. To perform at the Royal Albert Hall at only 23 is a huge achievement.

“Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir are so pleased that they have been able to help her along her way.

"This is just the start. We hope to be invited when she debuts at Covent Garden, as we’re sure she will.”

Samantha will receive her award at the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir’s Annual Autumn Concert at Oxford Town Hall on Saturday, October 21st.

The Geraint Morris Award was launched in 2006 by the Welsh Association of Male Voice Choirs. Morris was a long standing member of the executive committee and a past chairman.