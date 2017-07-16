Top award for design student

A student from Clitheroe has been awarded a trip to Germany after scooping second prize in the prestigious 2017 Design Innovation in Plastics competition.

University of Central Lancashire final year product design student Kayleigh Dobson will travel to Germany to visit competition headline sponsor Covestro.

Students were asked to design an innovative product, primarily in plastic, that will provide a more comfortable and less stressful travel experience. Kayleigh came up with AirBaby a portable, inflatable lap seat which enables parents to hold babies securely and comfortably during a flight.

She said: “I’m delighted to have come second in the competition, I was overwhelmed just to even be recognised out of more than 160 students from around the country to begin with!”