Tickets now on sale for this year’s bonfire spectacular

Tickets are now on sale for Clitheroe’s annual Community Bonfire and Firework Display.

Priced at £5 for adults and £2 for children £2 or £10 for a family (two adults and two children), the tickets can be found at Dawson’s and Banana News. Children under four go free.

And one of the most important tickets – the Golden Ticket enabling one lucky person to light the town’s bonfire – will be buried inside one copy of next week’s Clitheroe Advertiser and Times!

Clitheroe Bonfire and Firework Display will be held on Saturday, November 4th, from 6pm and, with now only four weeks to go, the organisers are gearing up to organise one of the town’s largest community events of the year.

“Our online ticket sales were a great success last year and have been available for the past few weeks via the link on our Facebook page,” said chairman Andy Belcham.

“We know that people are busy and are not always able to pick their tickets up in person – and we don’t want anyone to be disappointed – so we are encouraging everyone to use the online site to guarantee their entry on the night.”

The Clitheroe Bonfire Facebook page link is www.facebook.com/bonfire2014

Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds from the event are shared between local charities with the North West Air Ambulance and Lancashire Life Education receiving donations this year.