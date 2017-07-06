Tickets go on sale for Foxyfest

A smash hit concert organised by musicians who were due to take to the stage at last year’s cancelled Summer Days festival is returning to the town next month.

The second Foxyfest is being held at St Michael and St John’s Social Centre in Clitheroe on Saturday, August 5th, from 1pm to 1am and will feature both an indoor and outdoor stage plus food stalls.

The first Foxyfest took place in July 2016 so that the music could still play on after the cancellation of the Summer Days Festival which was due to be staged in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.

Organised by Clitheroe’s own successful band Good Foxy and a host of other musicians, who were due to play at the cancelled festival, last year’s Foxyfest event attracted around 300 people.

This year, playing on the indoor electric stage, there will be Good Foxy, Sittin’ Pretty, Palace Motion, Anhedonia, Indigo Rose, Charlotte Newman Band, Northern Sports Club and Clitheroe Pop Choir.

On the outdoor acoustic stage, there will be Chris Hinnigan, Dylan Cassin, Jack Anwyl, Ben Kirton, Tucker & Baird (Ruby Tuesdays), Over the Hills, Mark Duckworth, Kitty Riley plus special guests.

An Asian street food stall, a pizza van plus other stalls will be at the event.

Day tickets for Foxyfest cost £10, £5 for students and entry for children under the age of 10 is free.