Tomorrow night, the curtain goes up on a collection of costumes and props amassed by Trinity Methodist Church over 40 years of staging pantomimes.

The special exhibition of photos, props and costumes has been put together as part of Heritage Open Days across England, when over 5,000 venues open their doors to allow access to hidden histories free of charge.

Other Heritage Open Days events in the town include an exhibition about the history of Low Moor including information about the renovation of Percy the Low Moor Pig who was a regular feature in the Clitheroe Torch Light Parade.

The town hall will also be open for visitors and there will be a heritage town trail around the high street. For more information, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk. Trinity Methodist Church pantomime exhibition runs from 6 to 7 pm on Friday and 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, September 10th, with coffee and cakes, children’s crafts and activities.