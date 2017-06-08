The count has begun!

Thousands of people have been casting their votes at polling stations across the Ribble Valley.

Now the polls have closed and the ballot boxes have arrived at Roefield Leisure Centre, where the count for the parliamentary constituency of the Ribble Valley is taking place.

We are expecting to declare the result of the General Election in the early hours of tomorrow morning (Friday).

