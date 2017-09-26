‘The Chase’ fans praise Andy’s performance

Thousands of viewers tuned in to watch a Clitheroe vicar come face-to-face with quizzing genius Paul Sinha.

Despite a brilliant performance and making it to the final after contributing £8,000 in the cashbuilder round of ITV’s “The Chase”, The Rev. Andy Froud, of Clitheroe Parish Church, and his teammates, failed to take home the total prize money of £18,000.

As soon as the show was aired on Friday, viewers took to social media to express their support. One wrote on Facebook: “Well done on The Chase Andy we were all watching and you did so well! As if you aren’t famous enough around here - when’s the autograph signing?

Speaking to the Clitheroe Advertiser, Andy said: “I had a fantastic time with a lot of laughs and my teammates were lovely. Bradley Walsh is genuinely a pleasant individual and he absolutely loves what he does.”