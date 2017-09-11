Teenager seriously injured in Langho collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was left in a critical condition after a crash in Langho last night.

Police were called at around 10-15pm yesterday to reports of an accident on Longsight Road.

A 17-year-old boy was driving a Ford Fiesta when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a lamp post.

The driver suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. He is currently in a critical condition.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Sgt Dave Hurst, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Langho.

“The driver has been left in a critical condition in hospital and we want to establish exactly what happened.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the Ford before the collision, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1278 of September 10th.