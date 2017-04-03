Team squares up at carers’ charity quiz

Team Square was the winning team at this year’s annual Crossroads quiz at which Clitheroe estate agent and charity stalwart Bill Honeywell acted as quiz master for the seventh year in succession.

Held at West Bradford Village Hall, Bill once again tested the audience with questions from a diverse range of topics.

There was plenty of banta and fun during the evening which was enhanced by a tasty supper provided by Waddington’s Country Kitchen.

All the proceeds raised were donated to Crossroads Care Ribble Valley which provides respite for carers caring for their loved ones in the community.