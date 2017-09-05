Team's Three Peaks challenge supports vital work of farming charity

A 28-strong team, more than half of which were young farmers, completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds to support farmers suffering with mental health issues.

Organised by 19-year-old Emma Parker, of Fober Farm, Newton-in-Bowland, and Pete Marsden, who is Emma’s Godfather and a friend of the family, they were joined by other members of Slaidburn Young Farmers Club, friends and family.

Emma’s two brothers Daniel (25), who is a primary school teacher in Blackburn, and Jonathon (22), who works on the family farm also took part in the challenge.

Four team members – Rachel Harrison, Katie Harrison, Jonathon Parker and Stephen Marsden – were the first to finish the challenge in eight and a half hours.

All 28 team members completed the challenge in less than 11 hours and in total raised the figure of £1346.50 for charity.

“It was a tough day with the challenge being harder than expected, but well worth it to see everyone complete and at the finish line with a smile on their face and knowing we had all raised a great amount of money for a wonderful charity,” said Emma.

All the funds raised by the team are being donated to the charity – the farming community network (FCN). It provides help and support for farmers coping with mental health issues and helps to improve their well being.

“I am part of Slaidburn Young Farmers and a lot of the team members were from Slaidburn Young Farmers who did the club really really proud,” added Emma.

“I have a passion for both farming and the importance of mental health therefore it was a goal of mine to raise both money for a brilliant charity, but also raise mental health awareness particularly in the farming community.”

Emma, who lives on her family’s farm in Newton-in-Bowland and studies psychology at the University of York, said: “It was a challenge and I doubt I’ll ever consider doing it again, but it was brilliant to have completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks and raise money and awareness for a fantastic charity.

“I couldn’t have done it without all those involved and who offered their support.

“It was everyone that took part that made the day and the challenge achievable.

“We managed to complete the challenge whilst raising money and awareness for mental health in the farming and rural community.”