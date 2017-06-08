Team rides through the night to raise funds for cancer charities

A four strong group of Ribble Valley ladies rode through the night to raise funds for a trio of cancer charities.

Dr Carole Brown, Hazel Dalton, Sarah Lloyd and Jennifer Mitchell took part in the Women versus Cancer Ride the Night event.

Setting off at 9-30pm from Windsor race course with more than 3,000 other ladies from all over the country, the team completed a 100km route into London and were back in Windsor as the sun came up.

The route took in some of the sights of London including the London Eye lit up pink especially for the event, and a laying of roses on Westminster Bridge in support of those lost in the recent terror attacks.

The annual event is a fundraiser for three women’s cancer charities - Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

The ladies expressed their thanks to all their sponsors, with a special thank you to the patients of Sabden and Whalley Medical Group for their kind donations.

The total raised so far is £3,100 and rising. The event organisers are hoping to raise £1.5million in total.

Interested riders are now able to register for next year’s Ride the Night event and for more information about this log on to: www.ridethenight.co.uk