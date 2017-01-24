Talented Hayley impresses judges on The Voice

A talented Ribble Valley singer has gained national attention after her appearance on The Voice”on Saturday.

It was something of a family affair on the ITV talent show over the weekend when a father and daughter auditioned separately for the singing competition – with a bittersweet result when only one got through.

Geno Eccles (54), from Lancashire, failed to impress any of the coaches and had to leave the stage without any feedback. However, his daughter, Hayley (22), who lives in Old Langho, impressed rapper and entertainer Will.i.am who pressed his buzzer for her.

Despite his defeat, Geno jumped for joy backstage before rushing on to the stage to congratulate his daughter who belted out Paloma Faith’s Upside Down, while her mum and sisters waited backstage.

Recalling the moments before her audition, Hayley said: “I have never been so nervous in my life and to be honest, it’s all a bit of a blur now, but I can say it was the biggest moment of my life when Will.i.am turned his chair for me. I am so excited about what happens next.”

She added: “When nobody turned for my dad it flipped into more motivation. I was, like, ‘Right, if you ain’t turning for him you’re gonna turn for me!’.”

Hayley attended All Hallows Catholic High School before studying performing arts at Cardinal Newman College, Preston. She moved to the Ribble Valley at the age of 18 and currently works shifts at the Black Bull Inn, Old Langho.

“I started singing at a young age because my dad has been a big influence,” said Hayley, who is number four of five sisters. “He has always supported me and now I am going to try my best to do him proud.”

Speaking of her performance, Will said: “I think you have a spectacular voice, really beyond,”

Tom Jones added of his no-turn: “I couldn’t find anything wrong with it, I just didn’t feel it.”

However, Gavin Rossdale noted: “You got the hardest guy here to turn around.” “I picky you, so let’s go do magical stuff,” Will added.

You can see and hear more of Hayley when The Voice reaches the Battle rounds.