Tai Chi taster session in Clitheroe Castle grounds this weekend

Residents will be able to learn the ancient art of Tai Chi this Saturday in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.

Bill Wilkinson from Dragonfly Tai Chi and Tracy Balko, of Up and Active, have organised the taster session in conjunction with Ribble Valley Borough Council.

It will take place at Clitheroe Castle bandstand between 11am and noon with demonstrations of Tai Chi and Tai Chi Sword Form.

During the event, there will be the opportunity for everyone to join in a Tai Chi session. The event is free to attend.

The practice of Tai Chi helps to calm the mind and develop the body by focusing on a prescribed set of slow moving exercises.

On a physical level learning clear principles of Tai Chi helps to develop body awareness improving balance, posture, strength, agility and rhythm.

The practice of Tai Chi can therefore help people to move, stand, balance, walk, and run with greater confidence and fluidity through a greater understanding and sensitivity of the body.