Sweet taste of success for Northcote cook

When national cooking awards were dished out, a Langho-based chef received the sweetest serving.

Danny Young, a junior sous chef at Northcote Manor, was named The Young National Chef of the Year after a gruelling two-hour cook-off earlier this month in front of a packed audience.

He beat nine other finalists at The Restaurant Show, wowing more than 20 judges with his three-course menu.

And the icing on the cake? The win follows a tough three years of competing, in which he has previously placed second and third.

“To be honest, it’s not really sunk in yet,” he said. “This is the third time I have competed and I’ve worked so hard over the last few months to develop my skills.”

He has scooped a prize worth £2,500, including a trip of a lifetime to Norway with former MasterChef judge, Michel Roux Jr.

He will also taste the ultimate gastronomic experience at the 2018 Obsession event and will become a member of the Craft Guild of Chefs for one year.

And competition ambassador, Mark Sargeant, couldn’t praise him enough.

“Winning this title is simply the start of what will be a long and successful culinary career and I’ll certainly be following Danny Young over the coming years to see where this title takes him.”