Support this inspirational running duo

Two inspirational woman who have already overcome huge obstacles in their lives have set themselves one of their biggest challenges yet.

Liz Sharples (48), of Barrow, and Pauline Byers (56), of Bamber Bridge, are stepping up to run four full marathons in just four days to raise funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The women, who are both members of the running group – Running4CF – will set out from Cockerham in the Lake District and run back to the club’s headquarters in Billington via Keswick, Grasmere, Ambleside, Staveley, Kendal, Kirby Lonsdale, Hellifield, Bolton-by-Bowland, Sawley and Clitheroe.

Former factory worker Liz started running about six years ago after suffering from weight issues and depression.

“I got into running and since then I haven’t looked back,” said Liz, who is now studying full-time at Blackburn College for a foundation degree in sports coaching and performance.

“Sport has given me something to look forward to and has changed my life,” added Liz, who works part-time at Up and Running in Clitheroe.

During her running career, Liz has already completed three marathons, a triathlon and a duathlon.

A former member of Accrington Road Runners, Liz is also a member of the committee responsible for organising a junior parkrun for Clitheroe.

Liz and Pauline have already completed a 31-mile long ultramarathon from Manchester to Sowerby Bridge in March.

Pauline, who is a housekeeper at Stanley House at Mellor, and takes the three milers as well as the improvers group for Running4CF, got into running six years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer just over a decade ago.

She initially completed the Great Yorkshire 10k and has gone on to run fell races and ultramarathons including the Canalathon three times.

Diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time three years ago, mother-of-two and grandmother-of-four Pauline said: “Running has given me a new lease of life, but I also do it to keep me healthy as the medicine that I’m on could give me brittle bones.”

Pauline’s husband Richard also runs with Running4CF and has helped the inspiring duo to plan their running challenge route.

Liz added: “Apart from raising funds for the CF Trust, we also want to raise awareness about our Running4CF club.

“We’re just two ordinary women doing something extraordinary and we want to show how anyone can do something like this if they put their mind to it.”

Pauline and Liz will start their challenge on June 30th and are aiming to raise £1,000 for the CF Trust.

For more details see the group’s Facebook page or visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lizandpaulinearerunning444cf