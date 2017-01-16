Support on the bluest Monday of the year

With today being considered to be the "bluest Monday of the year", people in the Ribble Valley who are struggling with their mental health can access support from the Mindsmatter service.

Named "Blue Monday", today, which is the third Monday of the month, it set to remind people that Christmas is over, that their finances are low and the weather is getting colder. And because of all these reasons and more, this is the time in which people are most likely to experience anxiety, low mood and distress.

On the back of this, Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust Mindsmatter Teams in Lancashire are encouraging people who may be struggling with common difficulties such as stress or anxiety to get in touch for support. The service provides a variety of services including Stress Control workshops, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and access to online therapy courses. The team is also providing some top tips to keep people well this Blue Monday.

These include:

1 - Find and cook a new recipe.

2 - Go for a walk in the park and maybe look for a Geocache with friends or family. Visit: www.geocaching.com/play.

3 - Spend 15 minutes doing some mindful practice to help to reduce stress and worry. Try mindful observation or breathing at: www.pocketmindfulness.com/6-mindfulness-exercises-you-can-try-today/.

4 - Watch a favourite film or read a favourite book.

5 - Focus today on fixing or cleaning something that's been on the jobs to do list.

Phil Gooden, Mindsmatter Service Manager at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We recognise that January can be an extremely difficult month, with the pressure of the festive period really taking its toll on us emotionally and financially. We understand that people can often find it hard to open up and that making the first move to get support can at times seem impossible.

“If you are concerned about the way you are feeling or the low mood of someone you care about you can contact your local team for advice and support. Once we receive the referral, the individual will receive a Welcome Call from one of our Psychological Wellbeing Practitioners who will discuss their needs and work with the individual to decide which course of treatment would be most suited to their needs. We want to remind people of the support available to them so they don’t suffer alone.”

People can access the service via the online referral form from the comfort of their own home, by post, telephone or by visiting their GP. For more information about your local Mindsmatter service and to access their online self-referral form please visit: www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/Mindsmatter.

People can contact their local Mindsmatter service on 01200 420499.