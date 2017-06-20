Sun shines on popular village fete

Around £3,000 was raised for a trio of charities at Read and Simonstone Village Fete.

The family friendly event held on Saturday was blessed with glorious sunshine and all the funds raised will be split between three charities – Asthma UK, North West Air Ambulance and East Lancs Prostate Cancer Support.

There were numerous attractions at the event which was held on Simonstone green including fairground rides, a bouncy castle, face painting, a Punch and Judy Show, various stalls including a cake stall, and the opportunity to throw wet sponges at people in the stocks.

The fete’s organisers have expressed their thanks to all its sponsors. These include Heywood Bridge Caravan Park, Fort Vale, What More UK, Kirk Properties, Thwaites and The Stork. The fete’s main sponsor was H&T Presspart manufacturing, of Blackburn.