Sun shines on charity rounders match players

The weather shone on a charity rounders match held in Bolton-by-Bowland on Sunday.

A record number of teams – 12 in total – battled it out at the Bowland Gamebirds Annual Rounders Tournament with Master Batters versus Game Changers and Brazilian Batters versus Only Here For The Beer playing in the semi-finals.

The warm up pre-rounders match.

The final saw former champions Brazilian Batters lose out to the Master Batters whose team included a large selection of the village’s young cricketers. Player of the final went to Sam Lloyd for some great catches as back stop.

This is the second year that the event has been held and this year it raised money for the Field Nurses and the North West Air Ambulance. Representatives from the Field Nurses came along and offered a blood pressure reading service.

Organisers even turned this into a light-hearted competition with a prize for the coolest cucumber on the day with Gamebird Sam Trick receiving a prize for the healthiest BP reading. A last minute addition was added to the charity list with funds also raised to replace the village’s stolen defibrillator.

Special thanks have been extended to all the players, supporters and their families, to volunteer umpires and scorers, Steve Neary, Geoff Curry, Alan Clements, Liz Moorhouse and Emily Brown. Thanks were also extended to the teams and their supporters, compere and DJ Ray Powell, the Gamebirds for providing contributions to the refreshments tent and their organisational skills on the day, the cricket club for the use of their ground, Danny Wood for the loan of the parking field and the merry band of helpers in the refreshment tent including Molly and Katie Dakin and Anissa Bell-Cross.

Sam Lloyd is presented with the golden bat after being named the player of the final.

Mick Stott was also thanked for cutting the grass, Shaun Lloyd for marking the pitches, Simon Reynolds for sorting the fencing and Gamebird Louise Knowles for taking the photos.

Colin Darlington and his famous crepe stall was also much appreciated – with the profits he raised at the event also donated to the fund.

Donations can still be made in support of the event and anyone with a donation can call Helen Dakin on 01200 447096 or email hdakin07@gmail.com

Captain of the Master Batters Charlie Lloyd with Geoff Curry.

Master Batters - the winning team.