Summer concert dates for your diary

Clitheroe Town Council’s band concert will be held at Clitheroe Castle bandstand next month.

Slaidburn Silver Band will be playing at the concert which is being held on Sunday, July 16th, between 2-30 and 4-30pm. Entrance is free.

Last Night of the Proms is on Saturday, August 5th, at 6-30pm and this year features Clitheroe Town Band.

Admission is free and people are invited to come along with a picnic and enjoy a musical summer evening – weather permitting!

Please note that the starting time is 6-30pm and not the usual 7-30pm.