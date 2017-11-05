‘Stumped’ pupils collect silverware

Pupils from Oakhill College were left stumped at the Ribble Valley cricket presentation after scooping more trophies.

They were invited to Longridge Cricket Club for the event when the Whalley-based school’s mixed cricket team were presented with the prestigious “Malcolm Blackburn Trophy” for their sterling performance against 16 other schools.

There was also a surprise award on the evening where Oakhill School had been selected as the borough’s “Primary School of the Year” thanks to its girls’ team achieving third place in the tournament, boys’ team winning the tournament and the mixed team successfully winning the Malcolm

Blackburn tournament.

A spokesman for the school said: “Special mention was also given to Jack Edgar, who has put a great amount of time and effort into the teams and trained them to success. He was even given a brief biography into his own cricket season. Well done to all involved in cricket and we look forward to another successful summer.”