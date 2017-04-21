Students in the saddle for fund raising trip of a lifetime

An epic journey which will see them pedal from the "bottom to the top of Britain" will be undertaken by students from a team of of plucky Ribble Valley cyclists.

The team of pupils, teachers and parents from Whalley's Oakhill School will cycle from Dover to Durness in the North West Highlands of Scotland in August.

The challenge will see them tackle the 800 mile route on the epic journey to raise cash to support the Peru Mission in Iquitos which Oakhill will visit in 2018 to undertake their own project.

The Mission seeks to benefit the lives of those living in poverty through Christian acts of faith with projects to improve living conditions, health, education and social welfare.

The party includes students Tyler Phillips, James Sutterby, Alexander Lutwyche, Adam Ali, Jacob Lutwyche and Louis Coupe and the four adults are vice principal, Mr Charles Jepson, teaching assistant Mrs Catherine Sutterby and parent Mr Jonathan Lutwyche.

The team have set themselves a target of £5,000 and anyone who would like to donate is asked to visit www.justgiving.com/OakhillThePeruMission.