Strike up the band for the finale of popular concerts

A rousing finale is planned for the last concert of the 13th season of Musical Extravaganza in Padiham.

The Haslingden Concert Band will perform at Nazareth Unitarian Church on Saturday, May 6th and their set consists of all types of music to suit a wide range of tastes.

Formed in the early 80s and originally known as the Rossendale Ensemble it has evolved over the years into the band it is today with a talented set of players who enjoy playing at both private and community based events.

Money raised at the series of concerts goes to the North West Air Ambulance, the Children's Heart Surgery Fund and the Padiham Unitarian Chapel.

Admission for the concert is £8 including refreshments.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact Barry Brown on 01282 773336 or email barrybrown@gmail.co.uk