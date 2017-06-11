Strawberry tea will raise vital funds for hospice

The Abbeyfield supported house, Castle View in Clitheroe, is holding its annual strawberry tea later this month.

Abbeyfield is one of the largest voluntary sector providers of care and housing in the country and Castle View House offers support, care and friendship to help older people maintain their independence.

For nearly 20 years Castle View House has been holding this event, which will take place on Saturday, June 24th, at 2-30pm, to raise money for a local charity. This year the money raised is for the East Lancs Hospice.