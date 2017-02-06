Store donates Black Friday profits to charity

River conservation charity Ribble Rivers Trust has benefitted from a share of the Clitheroe branch of Fat Face’s Black Friday profits through the clothing retailer’s “Thanks for Giving” initiative.

Instead of slashing priced over the Black Friday period the retailer donated a percentage of its profits to local charities, with the Ribble Rivers Trust being the Clitheroe store’s chosen charity for the second year running.

In 2015, the initiative raised £940 for the rivers charity, allowing them to purchase litter pickers and hire skips to support the clean-up effort along the River Calder at Whalley following the devastating December 2015 floods.

This year, the team at Clitheroe Fat Face raised £1,287.45 by organising extra fundraising activities in store.

They also completed a sponsored walk following the entire 73-mile Ribble Way footpath from Longton at Preston to Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales.

Catherine Birtwistle, office manager at the Ribble Rivers Trust, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Fat Face for supporting us again.

“The money they raised has gone towards a new woodland we’ve planted near Bashall Eaves which will provide vital habitat for wildlife, improve water quality and help to intercept heavy rainfall before it reaches the river channel in an attempt to reduce flood risk downstream.

“Over two thousand trees have been planted and the staff at Fat Face even joined us for a day to help plant them.”

Laura Melling, store manager at Fat Face, said: “My team are really pleased to have made a difference to our local environment and we really enjoyed spending a day outdoors planting trees.

“Fat Face is a very outdoor-orientated company and our ethos is to strive to inspire our customers to seek out new experiences beyond the busy nine-to-five.”

Anyone who would like to help plant trees with the Ribble Rivers Trust should visit www.ribbletrust.org.uk/volunteering for more information.

The Ribble Rivers Trust is a local environmental charity established in 1997 to protect and restore the rivers, streams and watercourses within the Ribble catchment and to raise public awareness of the value of local rivers and streams.

The Ribble catchment is the area of land that is drained by the River Ribble and its major tributaries; the Hodder, Calder and Darwen. It covers a varied landscape, from the rural hills of the Yorkshire Dales and the source of the River Ribble, to major urban areas of Lancashire including Blackburn, Burnley and Preston.

For more details about the charity call 01200 444452 or visit www.ribbletrust.org.uk