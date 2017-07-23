St Mary’s maintains ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A primary school in Sabden continues to be good and offers a warm welcome for everyone a recent Ofsted inspection concluded.

An inspector visited St Mary’s RC Primary School in Sabden in June and found that “the leadership team has maintained a good quality of education in the school since the last inspection”.

Inspector Amanda Stringer added that parents “commented very positively about the care you give to their children” and “parents of pupils who receive additional support for their special educational needs and/or disabilities speak highly of the help their children receive and the positive impact this has on the progress they are making”.

On learning and teaching she said: “Teachers challenge pupils and have high expectations.”

She added that “school and home work well together to enhance learning opportunities”.

Ms Stringer also confirmed that safeguarding is effective and attendance is higher than other schools nationally.

Commenting on the report, headteacher Claire Halstead, said: “The report is a credit to the children and staff at our school. “I am especially pleased that the Inspector found that children enjoy coming to school and are confident and happy; also that they follow the school motto of ‘kindness, love and respect’ with pride.”