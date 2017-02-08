Sporty primary school scoops gold award

A primary school in Clitheroe has been rewarded for the quality of its sports provision.

Staff and pupils at St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School have been presented with a gold award from a Government-led awards scheme called the School Games Mark.

The scheme was launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

The Sports Council at St Michael and St John’s, which is made up of two children from each year group, has regular meetings to discuss what sporting clubs the children in their class would like to participate in.

These discussions have resulted in pupils being offered a wide and diverse range of sporting experiences such as gymnastics, handball, high five, dodgeball, cheer leading, dance and cross country training.

Many of these clubs are oversubscribed with external coaches used in some cases to take the clubs, but members of staff delivering others.

Both the breakfast and after school clubs at the school have been instrumental in St Michael and St John’s achieving the gold award.

Mrs Lisa Cook, who helps to coordinate the sports provision at the school, said: “The children have experienced competitive competitions, but the element of fun is the most important criteria.”

In the summer term, St Michael and St John’s will be hosting an annual cross country event with pupils from all schools in the Ribble Valley and Hyndburn invited to participate.